Thursday, February 9, 2023

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

February 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jae Crowder covering his mouth

Feb 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder (99) works out before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one.

The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Crowder has not played this season after the Suns agreed to let him sit out until they found a suitable trade partner for him. The 32-year-old publicly blasted the team last month over the way he has been treated.

Crowder made 144 total starts for the Suns across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He then became angered at Phoenix’s preseason plans to start Cameron Johnson over him, which led to the agreement to have him sit out.

The Bucks have been linked to Crowder for quite some time, so it is no surprise he landed in Milwaukee.

