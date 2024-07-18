Could Jalen Brunson’s Knicks contract start an NBA trend?

Jalen Brunson inspired a great deal of talk about the NBA when he essentially passed up $113 million to help the New York Knicks keep their core together. Brunson’s move now has some questioning whether this could be the start of a trend among star players.

Executives at the Las Vegas Summer League have been buzzing about Brunson’s extension and wondering whether it will start a trend around the league, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Some executives think other players could follow Brunson’s example in helping teams avoid the new second apron in the league’s luxury tax.

Another executive told Kevin Pelton of ESPN that the apron may actually help teams in salary negotiations with players. Teams may now be able to argue that the second apron limits what they can offer, which was not the case with the previous single-tier luxury tax system.

This may be wishful thinking on the part of some executives. Bridges is, for now, a unique case, even though one of his teammates may be preparing to follow his lead. Other players may not be willing to be quite as generous.

On the other hand, players may have to accept some compromises if they still want to team up with their friends around the league, as has been an ongoing trend over the last decade or so. Tough decisions may have to be made between maximizing earnings or playing in the best and most competitive situation, at least for some.