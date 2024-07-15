Could Mikal Bridges give Knicks a huge contract discount?

Days after Jalen Brunson gave the New York Knicks a massive discount on his new contract, Mikal Bridges could do the same.

In his latest newsletter, NBA reporter Marc Stein suggested that Bridges is likely to give the Knicks a discount similar to the one Brunson gave the team. Bridges is eligible to sign a two-year, $72.5 million contract extension in October, but he can sign a three-year deal worth $112.9 million if he waits until 2025.

Presumably, Bridges would be willing to sign the shorter two-year deal, which would save the Knicks about $40 million. That is not as much as Brunson saved the team with his deal, but it would still mark a significant contribution that would give the Knicks more flexibility to fill out their roster.

The Knicks appear to have hit the jackpot with their star players. Brunson went above and beyond to help the Knicks financially. Bridges has not even played a game for them yet and appears willing to do the same. These sacrifices could certainly contribute to the Knicks being a powerful factor in the Eastern Conference for the next few years.

H/T RealGM