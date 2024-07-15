 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 15, 2024

Could Mikal Bridges give Knicks a huge contract discount?

July 15, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Mikal Bridges looking on

Feb 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) high fives fans while entering the court for the game against the Denver Nuggets at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Days after Jalen Brunson gave the New York Knicks a massive discount on his new contract, Mikal Bridges could do the same.

In his latest newsletter, NBA reporter Marc Stein suggested that Bridges is likely to give the Knicks a discount similar to the one Brunson gave the team. Bridges is eligible to sign a two-year, $72.5 million contract extension in October, but he can sign a three-year deal worth $112.9 million if he waits until 2025.

Presumably, Bridges would be willing to sign the shorter two-year deal, which would save the Knicks about $40 million. That is not as much as Brunson saved the team with his deal, but it would still mark a significant contribution that would give the Knicks more flexibility to fill out their roster.

The Knicks appear to have hit the jackpot with their star players. Brunson went above and beyond to help the Knicks financially. Bridges has not even played a game for them yet and appears willing to do the same. These sacrifices could certainly contribute to the Knicks being a powerful factor in the Eastern Conference for the next few years.

H/T RealGM

Article Tags

Mikal BridgesNew York Knicks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus