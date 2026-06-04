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NBA investigating vulgar comments directed at Jalen Brunson

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Jalen Brunson looks ahead
Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is investigating alleged vulgar comments directed toward New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson by San Antonio Spurs fans during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Brunson complained to referee Scott Foster about vulgar remarks directed at him by fans at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Tex. The NBA is looking into the remarks, which were “vulgar” and took aim at Brunson’s alleged flopping.

Brunson was spotted discussing something with Foster after the end of Game 1, which prompted speculation about what the topic of discussion might have been. Now we know.

The Spurs blew a 14-point third quarter lead in their Game 1 loss, prompting a great deal of frustration among fans in attendance. It was not the only instance of bad behavior in the arena, though in other instances, it cannot necessarily be chalked up to frustrated Spurs fans.

Brunson overcame a first half injury to score 30 points, including a series of clutch shots down the stretch, to lead the Knicks to a 105-95 win and steal home court in the series.

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