Jalen Green goes viral for preposterous and-1 bucket against Rudy Gobert

Someone needs to check whether or not Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has actual rockets attached to his sneakers.

Green had social media buzzing after a ridiculous and-1 basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves led 98-85 against the Rockets with just over five minutes left in their West showdown at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Green drove right past Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and challenged Gobert in the paint. Green initially cocked back to try to dunk on Gobert but changed his mind mid-air and finished with a layup.

The slow-motion replay captured Green’s unfathomable hang time against the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Green finished the contest with a game-high 26 points on 10/22 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds and 6 assists. But Green’s efforts weren’t enough in the 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Tuesday loss was Houston’s second in a row after winning 11 straight games to creep back into the play-in tournament picture. But the 11-seed Rockets will have a chance to make up some ground on the 10-seed Golden State Warriors when they face off Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Given the stakes and the trash talk that’s been fired from both sides, the Warriors-Rockets game could very well be played with postseason intensity.