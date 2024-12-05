 Skip to main content
Jalen Suggs sprained ankle stepping on famous actor sitting courtside

December 4, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jalen Suggs in his Magic uniform

Jalen Suggs had a moment straight out of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on Wednesday night.

The Orlando Magic guard Suggs sprained his ankle during his team’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Suggs made the revelation after the game that he suffered the injury stepping on the foot of famous actor and comedian Michael Blackson, who was sitting courtside.

“I was mad, and then I saw it was [Blackson], and I couldn’t be mad anymore,” said Suggs, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. “I mean, he’s brought me too many laughs to be angry.”

It doesn’t appear that there is any video of the incident. But Blackson does hail from Philadelphia, and Wednesday’s game was held at Philly’s Wells Fargo Center.

Suggs, the former top-five pick, powered through the injury and managed to play 37 minutes and score 17 points in the 106-102 victory for Orlando. But those courtside fans can be a hazard as many NBA players over the years can attest to.

Jalen Suggs Michael Blackson Weird Injuries
