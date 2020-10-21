Ex-NBA G Jameer Nelson hired by 76ers for scouting, front office role

Jameer Nelson recently completed his NBA playing career, and now he is ready to begin a new career.

Nelson is being hired by the Philadelphia 76ers to serve as a scout. He will also serve as assistant general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, which is the team’s G League franchise.

Nelson, 38, is from Chester, Penn. and went to college at Saint Joseph’s. He won the 2004 Wooden Award in college and later became an NBA All-Star.

Nelson played 14 seasons in the NBA, 10 with the Orlando Magic.

The 76ers went 43-30 in the regular season and then got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs this year. The team fired head coach Brett Brown after the season.