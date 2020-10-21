 Skip to main content
Ex-NBA G Jameer Nelson hired by 76ers for scouting, front office role

October 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jameer Nelson recently completed his NBA playing career, and now he is ready to begin a new career.

Nelson is being hired by the Philadelphia 76ers to serve as a scout. He will also serve as assistant general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, which is the team’s G League franchise.

Nelson, 38, is from Chester, Penn. and went to college at Saint Joseph’s. He won the 2004 Wooden Award in college and later became an NBA All-Star.

Nelson played 14 seasons in the NBA, 10 with the Orlando Magic.

The 76ers went 43-30 in the regular season and then got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs this year. The team fired head coach Brett Brown after the season.

