Brett Brown fired as head coach of 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their season end in disappointing fashion on Sunday, and they have wasted no time moving on from head coach Brett Brown.

Brown was fired by the Sixers on Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported. There are expected to be more moves coming within the team’s front office.

Brown’s dismissal is expected to be a precursor for more upheaval with the 76ers, whose senior leadership – including general manager Elton Brand — will begin exploring changes in the front office structure, sources said. https://t.co/iQtX3EGO9t — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 24, 2020

General manager Elton Brand is expected to continue to oversee basketball operations, according to Wojnarowski.

The Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics in four games. They barely put up a fight, though not having Ben Simmons for the series didn’t help. Even with Simmons, Philadelphia was inconsistent on offense all season and never really found an identity after sending Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal.

Reports have indicated that players openly challenged Brown over his offensive gameplans throughout the season. There were also said to be trust issues between the 59-year-old coach and his players, who felt Brown did not hold players accountable.

Brown became the head coach of the Sixers in 2013, and he was considered a big part of their rebuilding era. He finishes with a regular season record of 221-334 and a playoff record of 12-14.