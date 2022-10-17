NBA lottery pick arrested for alleged driving while impaired

The Charlotte Hornets are preparing to begin their season on Wednesday night, but another one of their players has found himself in trouble off the court.

James Bouknight was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with driving while impaired, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrest records that were reviewed by the Charlotte Observer. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Bouknight’s arrest comes as he is already facing multiple charges from other violations. Most recently, Bouknight was cited last Wednesday for driving 92 mph in a 50-mph zone. He was also ticketed in February for reckless driving. Bouknight has December court dates set for both cases.

While in college at UConn, Bouknight was hit with multiple charges for fleeing the scene of an accident. Police said Bouknight, who was 19 at the time, smelled of alcohol.

Despite those issues, the Hornets selected Bouknight with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The guard averaged 4.6 points per game in 31 games as a rookie last season.

Bouknight is not the only Hornets player who was arrested this offseason. Miles Bridges was charged with domestic violence and child abuse following an alleged incident during the summer.