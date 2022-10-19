Photo shows James Bouknight had gun on his lap during DWI arrest

James Bouknight had a gun on his lap during his arrest on Sunday morning for driving while impaired, a photo shows.

Bouknight was arrested by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning and released on $2,500 bond. The Charlotte Hornets guard was found unconscious in a parking deck, and had a Glock 23 handgun with him.

TMZ Sports on Wednesday shared a photo of the scene. The photo shows a gun on Bouknight’s lap, right in front of a bag of Doritos chips.

Not only is the second-year guard facing charges for the DWI, but he also is dealing with several other driving-related issues. The 22-year-old has December court dates to address separate speeding and reckless driving incidents.

On top of his recent issues, Bouknight had a fleeing the scene incident while he was a 19-year-old in college at UConn.