James Harden pulls concerning move after Clippers’ loss to 76ers

March 24, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
James Harden before a game

Feb 13, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during warmups against the Houston Rockets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden wasn’t exactly a happy camper on Sunday after his team’s surprising loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Clippers lost 121-107 to a Joel Embiid-less Sixers squad in the friendly confines of Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Calif.

The Clippers’ superstar trio of Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard tallied just 50 points between them. They were vastly outplayed by the Sixers makeshift big three of Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Cam Payne, who combined for 71 points.

Harden dished out 14 assists, but scored just 12 points and missed all six of his three-point attempts against his former team.

The former MVP was in no mood to discuss the loss with reporters. The Clippers star reportedly bolted from the team’s locker room before media members were allowed to talk to the players.

Harden was outperformed by Maxey, the man who replaced him as Embiid’s second star. All Harden could do on Sunday was playfully place his former teammate in a headlock.

Harden has had a clear history of being a malcontent. He’s forced his way out of three teams over the last three seasons.

While Sunday’s early exit from the Clippers’ locker room isn’t a reason to panic just yet, it’s not exactly the type of move Clippers fans probably want to hear about after a bad loss.

The Clippers have gone just 3-5 over their last eight games. Two of those wins came against a tanking Portland Trail Blazers squad. The poor play of late even prompted George to call out his team for not having an “identity.”

