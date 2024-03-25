James Harden pulls concerning move after Clippers’ loss to 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden wasn’t exactly a happy camper on Sunday after his team’s surprising loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Clippers lost 121-107 to a Joel Embiid-less Sixers squad in the friendly confines of Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Calif.

The Clippers’ superstar trio of Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard tallied just 50 points between them. They were vastly outplayed by the Sixers makeshift big three of Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Cam Payne, who combined for 71 points.

Harden dished out 14 assists, but scored just 12 points and missed all six of his three-point attempts against his former team.

The former MVP was in no mood to discuss the loss with reporters. The Clippers star reportedly bolted from the team’s locker room before media members were allowed to talk to the players.

James Harden left the Clippers locker room before Ty Lue even began his postgame press conference, when locker room wasn’t yet open to media. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) March 24, 2024

Harden was outperformed by Maxey, the man who replaced him as Embiid’s second star. All Harden could do on Sunday was playfully place his former teammate in a headlock.

MAXEY DENIES HARDEN AT THE RIM 😳❌ pic.twitter.com/vBFoqFkQTZ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 24, 2024

James Harden appears to put his former Sixers teammate Tyrese Maxey in a headlock 😂pic.twitter.com/78Q7BKaeDe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2024

Harden has had a clear history of being a malcontent. He’s forced his way out of three teams over the last three seasons.

While Sunday’s early exit from the Clippers’ locker room isn’t a reason to panic just yet, it’s not exactly the type of move Clippers fans probably want to hear about after a bad loss.

The Clippers have gone just 3-5 over their last eight games. Two of those wins came against a tanking Portland Trail Blazers squad. The poor play of late even prompted George to call out his team for not having an “identity.”