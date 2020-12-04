James Harden has not yet reported for Rockets’ individual workouts

The rumors surrounding James Harden’s status in Houston may be heating up even more.

Harden has not yet reported for the Rockets’ individual workouts, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein. However, Stein notes that the team’s first practice is on Sunday, and Rockets coach Stephen Silas is confident Harden will be in attendance.

Rockets star James Harden was not yet in Houston for the team's individual workouts Thursday, league sources say … New Rockets coach Stephen Silas said this afternoon of Harden that he's "confident that he'll be here when we get started" Houston's first practice is Sunday — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 4, 2020

At this point it would be too early to say this is a sign Harden is forcing his way out of the franchise. However, it’s important to keep in mind all the context surrounding his situation.

Harden reportedly declined a contract extension offer from the Rockets and has reportedly shown interest in a possible trade.

Harden may still be expected to open the season with Houston, but his status is something to monitor.

The 31-year-old guard has made eight straight All-Star teams and won three straight scoring titles.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0