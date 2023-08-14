James Harden ignored advice from his agent?

James Harden made a strong statement on Monday bashing Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey, and the former MVP may have gone against his own agent’s advice while doing so.

During an Adidas media event in China on Monday, Harden blasted Morey and called him a “liar.” Harden said he will never play for an organization that Morey is a part of again. You can see the video here.

The comments came two days after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers have ended trade talks involving Harden and plan to bring him back for the start of the 2023-24 season.

According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, Morey is “holding firm” with his stance that he will not trade Harden unless a team offers fair value. Dumas was also told by a source that Harden’s agent advised the 33-year-old against publicly ripping Morey.

Source: Daryl Morey is unmoved by James’ comments. He is holding firm in his stance that he will not trade him unless it makes the Sixers a better team. Meanwhile, I’m told James’ agent advised him against making that statement. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 14, 2023

By making it clear that he will never play for the 76ers again, Harden may have lowered his own trade value even further. There is no need for rival teams to offer much if they feel they can simply wait the situation out. We saw something similar happen with Ben Simmons in Philly before he was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Morey had no problem waiting that out, and he will likely do the same with Harden.

Harden is reportedly frustrated with Morey because Harden believed the Sixers were going to sign him to a long-term max contract. The offer never came, so Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option and demanded a trade.

It sounds like the relationship between him and Morey has hit rock bottom. That does not mean Morey is going to give Harden away.