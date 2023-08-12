 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 12, 2023

76ers reportedly make decision on James Harden trade

August 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
James Harden dribbles

Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a decision on a potential James Harden trade.

The Sixers will not trade Harden, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj says Philly has ended trade talks involving Harden and will bring the guard to training camp

Philly making this decision may not go down too smoothly.

Harden surprisingly exercised his $35.6 million option for the upcoming season and asked Philly to trade him. Harden wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, but nothing materialized. Philly also was taking a tough stance in their trade talks. Another problem is that the Clippers reportedly took an unserious approach to the trade talks.

76ers executive Daryl Morey isn’t about to give up Harden for very little, which likely explains why the Sixers will attempt to bring Harden back.

Woj believes the Sixers are setting things up for an uncomfortable situation in training camp.

Considering Harden reportedly has a “fractured” relationship with the 76ers, trying to bring the guard back to camp is risky. But maybe Morey feels that is best option in a situation where he only has bad options.

Article Tags

James HardenPhiladelphia 76ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus