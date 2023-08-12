76ers reportedly make decision on James Harden trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a decision on a potential James Harden trade.

The Sixers will not trade Harden, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj says Philly has ended trade talks involving Harden and will bring the guard to training camp

ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized. pic.twitter.com/sJwXMsBYKW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Philly making this decision may not go down too smoothly.

Harden surprisingly exercised his $35.6 million option for the upcoming season and asked Philly to trade him. Harden wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, but nothing materialized. Philly also was taking a tough stance in their trade talks. Another problem is that the Clippers reportedly took an unserious approach to the trade talks.

76ers executive Daryl Morey isn’t about to give up Harden for very little, which likely explains why the Sixers will attempt to bring Harden back.

Woj believes the Sixers are setting things up for an uncomfortable situation in training camp.

Harden has been emphatic in wanting a trade, so the Sixers are setting up an uncomfortable situation to start camp. Ultimately, Philadelphia wouldn’t make a trade that they believed would compromise their title hopes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Considering Harden reportedly has a “fractured” relationship with the 76ers, trying to bring the guard back to camp is risky. But maybe Morey feels that is best option in a situation where he only has bad options.