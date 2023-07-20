James Harden sends clear message with social media change

James Harden has already made it known that he wants out of Philadelphia, but the former MVP found a way to make his stance a bit clearer this week.

Fans noticed on Wednesday that Harden had scrubbed his social media profiles of all 76ers references.

James Harden removing everything Sixers affiliated in his bio on socials pic.twitter.com/HlFZXyBuJf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2023

As you can see below, Harden had “NBA Player for the Philadelphia 76ers” in his Twitter bio as recently as this week.

James Harden has removed his 76ers affiliation from his bio pic.twitter.com/dZeuzMZxgH — Sixerdaily (@Sixerdaily) July 19, 2023

We already knew Harden had asked for a trade. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey confirmed that in a radio interview on Tuesday, though he did say Philadelphia will only trade Harden under one condition. There was also a report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on Wednesday that Harden is expected to report to training camp with the 76ers even if he is not traded.

It is possible that Harden heard Morey’s comments and the social media change was his way of trying to ramp up the pressure. A recent report did claim things could get ugly between Harden and the Sixers, but Morey insists he is willing to be patient until the right offer comes along. If that offer doesn’t come, Harden may have some tough decisions to make.