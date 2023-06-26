Report reveals why James Harden is increasingly likely to remain with 76ers

After initial rumors linking James Harden to the Houston Rockets, reports suggest that the veteran guard is increasingly likely to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers. Apparently, this is not just because of market factors, either.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported Sunday that the idea of Harden remaining with Philadelphia is “gaining momentum.” One reason for this, according to Stein, is new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, who left Harden feeling intrigued about Nurse’s plans after their initial meeting.

“The idea that James Harden will re-sign with Philadelphia in free agency rather than return to Houston for a second stint with the Rockets has gained momentum over the past week or two,” Stein wrote, via Jack Murray of Bleacher Report. “Among the whispered reasons for the change in forecast: Word is Harden came away from his introductory meeting with new Sixers coach Nick Nurse intrigued by Nurse’s vision.”

Harden was reportedly at odds with former coach Doc Rivers, so a change had to be made to even tempt the guard into returning. However, even after the change was made, the links between Harden and the Rockets were strong. There were indications, however, that the 76ers were gaining momentum in recent weeks. There is still one big issue the sides will have to work out, though.

Harden averaged 21.0 points and 10.7 assists per game for the Sixers last season.