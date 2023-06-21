Report reveals 76ers’ stance on re-signing James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to bring back James Harden next season, but they reportedly want to do so at a reasonable price.

Harden is eligible for a contract from the Sixers worth around $210 million over four seasons. All indications are that the team has no intention of paying him that much. According to Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, the 76ers are focused on signing Harden to a team-friendly deal. Neubeck believes that is “increasingly likely to happen.”

There have been reports for months that Harden may want to return to the Houston Rockets. Neubeck was told by sources that the Rockets — like the Sixers — do not want to spend max money to sign Harden. Houston is said to be more focused on building a solid culture around new head coach Ime Udoka, and they likely do not want to commit a massive chunk of their salary cap to the 33-year-old Harden.

Harden took less money with his last deal to help Philadelphia bolster their roster. He may want a max contract this time around, but he needs at least one other team to drive up the price. If the Rockets are out on him, the Sixers may be his only other real suitor.

Harden averaged 21.0 points and 10.7 assists per game last season. The 76ers may have a replacement in mind if they can’t sign Harden at a number with which they are comfortable.