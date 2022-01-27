Report: James Harden has made key pledge to Nets about future

James Harden’s future with the Brooklyn Nets has been the subject of speculation recently, but things may not be as uncertain behind the scenes as initially thought.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski suggested that Harden had told the Nets he was committed to the organization. Harden has “repeatedly” told management and ownership that he is “committed” to being a Net and wants to win a title in Brooklyn. Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving also reportedly genuinely believe that they are “unstoppable” when all three of them are healthy and playing together.

Woj says James Harden has expressed his commitment to Brooklyn’s front office/ownership. pic.twitter.com/nJUQGsiQ1l — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) January 27, 2022

This report will not be welcome news for the Philadelphia 76ers, who seem to believe they can lure Harden away from Brooklyn. There have been other reports that suggested there was a legitimate chance Harden would explore his options ahead of his upcoming free agency, and one of Harden’s former teammates also claimed that Harden wanted to play for Philadelphia.

While there has been a lot of noise about Harden and his future, not a lot of it seems to be coming from the player himself. If he really does want to explore his options, he will have the opportunity to do so in the offseason. For now, though, things between the Nets and their star guard appear to be just fine.