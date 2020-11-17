James Harden turned down $50 million a year from Rockets

Just how badly does James Harden want out of Houston? So badly that he reportedly turned down a contract extension offer for $50 million per year.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Harden made it clear to Rockets ownership that he wants a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. The team reportedly tried to persuade Harden to remain with them by offering him a two-year, $103 million extension on top of his existing three years. Harden turned that down because he wants to be dealt to Brooklyn.

Reports last week said that both Harden and Russell Westbrook were concerned about the direction of the franchise. Westbrook reportedly wanted to be traded, while Harden was said to be committed to the team. That has apparently changed.

Harden reportedly views the Rockets’ championship window as having closed, and he believes he can win a championship by teaming with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

The Rockets’ preference is to try and keep Harden. Barring that, they would seek the best available trade package for the star.

Brooklyn meanwhile would have three star players if they were to land Harden. However, there might be a lot of dissatisfaction among the trio in terms of who gets the ball the most. That is assuming they would be able to make the trade.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0