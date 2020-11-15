Report: James Harden open to idea of trade to Nets

The Houston Rockets have given no indication that they plan to trade James Harden, but the former NBA MVP reportedly has a destination in mind if that changes.

Harden would have the Brooklyn Nets at the top of his list if the Rockets decide to trade him, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. Harden is said to be open to playing alongside former teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but Houston is telling teams Harden is not available.

Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston, though he has shot down the talk of him no longer wanting to play with Harden. Harden is apparently still committed to the Rockets.

The Rockets have moved on from both head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey this offseason, so it’s not impossible to envision them blowing things up entirely if they do trade Westbrook.

Harden and Westbrook are both owed more than $130 million over the next three seasons, which could make trading either of them difficult. Trading both would be even tougher.

The Nets would almost certainly be interested in acquiring Harden if there were an opportunity, especially if Durant and Irving are in favor of the idea. Westbrook has been linked to a couple of teams already, though it doesn’t sound like there is a huge market for him.