James Harden expected to receive big contract from 76ers?

James Harden gave the Philadelphia 76ers a bit of a discount on his last contract, but that might not be the case this offseason.

Harden got a 2-year, $68.4 million contract from the Sixers last year that includes a $35.6 million player option for the upcoming season. He is expected to decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent.

The Sixers want to re-sign Harden, but that will likely come at a higher cost.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on “Get Up” Wednesday that he expects Philly’s offer to Harden to be for “considerably higher” money than the $35.6 million player option.

.@WindhorstESPN weighs in on Harden's future with the 76ers: "The indications are that James Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia." pic.twitter.com/WggFUxGHb8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 28, 2023

Though Windhorst said it was not a done deal, he still expects Harden to return to Philadelphia.

Harden changed his game during his first full season in Philly. Rather than serve as a major scorer, he focused on facilitating and led the league with 10.7 assists per game while averaging 21.0 points per game. He also shot 38.5 percent on three-pointers. The Sixers went 54-28 and won their most games since 2001. However, they lost in the conference semifinals for the third straight season.