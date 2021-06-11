Did James Harden respond to rumor he paid Saweetie $100K for date?

James Harden is preparing for the Brooklyn Nets to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of on Sunday, but he may or may not have taken a moment out of his busy schedule to respond to a wild internet rumor.

A story from MTO News this week claimed that Harden may be dating female rapper Saweetie. Supposedly, the two first got together after Harden sent Saweetie $100,000 via Cash App as a “gift” then asked her on a date.

The story has gained traction on social media and picked up more steam on Friday when 50 cent posted about it on Instagram. Not long after, Harden tweeted an emoji of a baseball cap.

— James Harden (@JHarden13) June 11, 2021

In case you didn’t know, to say that someone is “capping” or that something is “cap” means they are lying or the information is untrue. We can’t say for sure if Harden was responding to the Saweetie story, but the timing hardly seemed like a coincidence.

As we saw with the birthday gift he gave to rapper Lil Baby last year, Harden is known for spending big to impress people. That’s why some people wouldn’t doubt if he sent $100K as a Cash App gift, though that would certainly be a wild move.