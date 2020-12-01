Kevin Durant addresses report about him recruiting James Harden

James Harden is rumored to be committed to the idea of playing for the Brooklyn Nets this upcoming season, and reports have indicated that he discussed that with Kevin Durant. If the two have spoken about teaming up again, Durant is not willing to admit that publicly.

Durant was asked during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday if he has had conversations with Harden about playing together in Brooklyn. Not surprisingly, he denied it.

“I don’t know where you’re making these stories up that me and James talked about any of this at a workout,” Durant said. “I don’t know where that came from. James is a friend of mine, but I let the front office handle all of that stuff. … I heard particularly that James wanted to come to the Nets, but anybody can make up stories and write a story thinking it’ll get some traction.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarwoski is the one who reported that Harden worked out with Durant and Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles. Woj is arguably the best reporter in the NBA, so it would be a surprise if that were inaccurate. Whether or not they all discussed teaming up together during said workout is another story.

Both Harden and Russell Westbrook are said to have informed the Rockets that they want a trade. A new theory about why both superstars want out of Houston recently surfaced.

You can hear Durant’s full remarks below: