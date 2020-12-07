James Harden’s mother appears to address son’s frustration with Rockets

The Houston Rockets continue to insist that everything is fine between them and James Harden and that they expect the former MVP to report to training camp in the very near future. After seeing the way Harden’s mother replied to a fan on social media, it is fair to question at least part of that.

A Rockets fan reached out to Harden’s mother, Monja Willis, on Instagram to criticize Harden for requesting a trade and acting “unprofessional.” Willis decided to respond, and it seemed like she confirmed that her son wants out of Houston.

Monja Willis, James Harden's mother, speaks out on Instagram: "He is doing the best for his career…He [is] ask[ing] for a chance to get a ring [and] that's it." pic.twitter.com/CrMvAZ9mE6 — Alec Sturm (@alec_sturm) December 7, 2020

“He is doing the best for his career,” Willis wrote. “Please pay attention and understand. He has worked hard every time he suited up for his job giving 210%. He ask for a chance to get a ring that’s it. Anyone in (their) right mind in this (business) would want that.”

Willis is very involved in Harden’s career from a business standpoint, so her opinion is different from that of a mother simply defending her son. Her remarks seemingly confirmed that Harden wants out of Houston because he feels he has a better chance of winning a championship elsewhere.

Harden was not present for the Rockets’ first practice of training camp on Sunday. Head coach Stephen Silas said he expected him to take part in an individual workout later in the day, but Harden skipped that too. The 31-year-old has supposedly informed the Rockets he will report soon.

Harden found time last week to attend a rapper’s birthday party in Atlanta, and several photos and videos surfaced on social media over the weekend that appeared to show him at night clubs in Las Vegas.

It remains unclear if and when Harden will show up to work. He still has not commented on the situation, though he did share a cryptic post on Instagram.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0

H/T Complex