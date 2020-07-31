James Harden’s secret to conditioning in NBA Bubble revealed

James Harden’s secret to conditioning in the NBA Bubble in Orlando has been revealed.

Harden played 43 minutes in the Houston Rockets’ 153-149 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. His 49 points led all scorers and helped Houston get the victory. His ability to play so well and for so long in the first game back after a layoff of four months was the topic of conversation after the game.

“I was bragging on your conditioning, how you’ve been running the steps up-and-down at the hotel,” ESPN’s Rachel Nichols said in a postgame interview with Harden.

“You can’t be telling everyone my secrets!” Harden joked in response. “I feel good … overtime game for the first game in a long time, I think my body help up really well.”

So, Harden has been working on his conditioning by running hotel stairs in at Disney World in Orlando. Those are generally grueling, so it makes sense that it might help.

Between him and Jimmy Butler, we’re seeing guys do whatever they have to in order to keep in shape in the bubble.