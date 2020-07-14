Report: Jimmy Butler had security called on him for workout disturbance

The work never stops for Jimmy Butler.

The Miami Heat standout had security called on him at his Disney World hotel for causing a disturbance, according to a report from Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

Haynes says security received a complaint about a loud thumping going on. When the security guard went to the room, the guard encountered Butler with his practice gear on, drenched in sweat. Butler reportedly was dribbling a basketball the whole time.

Butler was said to have been in the NBA quarantine period at the time, which is a 48-hour period before players were allowed to move about the bubble environment.

According to @ChrisBHaynes, even quarantine couldn’t stop @JimmyButler from getting his work in pic.twitter.com/7AdncpVXW4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 15, 2020

This story probably does not come as a huge surprise. Butler is regarded as an extremely hard worker and reportedly has had difficulty with teammates who do not match his intensity. Even being in quarantine couldn’t keep him from getting his work in.

Butler, 30, is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Heat, which enter the resumed season fourth in the East.