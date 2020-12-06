James Harden shares cryptic Instagram post amid Rockets drama

James Harden has left NBA fans wondering when or if he might show up to training camp with the Houston Rockets, and the former MVP may be enjoying all the drama he has created.

Harden was not present for Houston’s first official practice on Sunday, though head coach Stephen Silas said he expected him to take part in an individual workout later in the evening. As people continued to wonder what his plans might be, Harden shared a cryptic emoji on his Instagram story.

This is currently James Harden’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/IvGwAqZqcB — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) December 6, 2020

That may not seem like anything, but we doubt the timing is a coincidence.

Harden’s absence from Sunday’s practice may have to do with the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Players have to have three consecutive days of negative coronavirus tests before they can enter their team’s facility, and Harden was at a rapper’s birthday party in Atlanta this week.

Of course, there have also been reports that Harden wants the Rockets to trade him. That has led to speculation that he is intentionally staying away from the team until he gets his way. John Wall seems to think his new teammate isn’t going anywhere, but we won’t know anything until Harden either shows up or addresses the situation.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0