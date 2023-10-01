Joel Embiid worries 76ers fans with cryptic tweet

Philadelphia 76ers fans are once again on edge because of Joel Embiid’s social media activity.

The Boston Celtics on Sunday made a big move when they acquired veteran guard Jrue Holiday in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. Shortly after news of the deal surfaced, Embiid sent a cryptic and seemingly very sarcastic tweet.

This off-season was fun lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 1, 2023

“This off-season was fun lmao,” Embiid wrote.

It is probably safe to assume Embiid is frustrated with his team. The Sixers were one of the teams that had interest in Holiday, but they were unable to beat out the Celtics. Embiid also just watched the Milwaukee Bucks acquire Damian Lillard, so Philly’s two biggest threats in the East have gotten better this offseason.

While Boston and Milwaukee have found ways to improve, the 76ers are dealing with a disgruntled superstar in James Harden. A recent report claimed Embiid informed the Sixers that he is willing to wait out the Harden drama, but it seems clear the reigning MVP is not happy.

Some around the NBA believe Embiid is going to request a trade sooner rather than later. If fans in Philly were already worried about that happening, Embiid’s cryptic message on Sunday will not help ease their anxiety.