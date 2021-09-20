JaVale McGee has another funny diss of Shaq

It may not be as savage as it was in years past, but JaVale McGee is going after his longtime adversary once again.

The new Phoenix Suns center appeared this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe. During the episode, Sharpe asked McGee to name his top three NBA rappers of all-time. McGee picked Damian Lillard, Allen Iverson, and Lou Williams. When Sharpe responded incredulously that McGee had left Shaquille O’Neal off his list, McGee got in a funny diss.

“He went platinum off fame,” he replied. “I wouldn’t say, like, lyrics.”

McGee does have a point. O’Neal released four albums in the 1990s, one of which was certified platinum by the RIAA and another that was certified gold. But O’Neal’s elite ability to market himself was likely a much bigger reason for their success than his bars alone. McGee is also well-educated on the topic, having actually been nominated for a Grammy last year.

The two big men obviously a very long history of beef, dating back to when O’Neal used to clown McGee on his “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segment for making boneheaded plays. Their feud once got so heated that their mothers had to get involved to put an end to it. Hopefully, O’Neal does not take McGee’s shot at his lyrical prowess as personally this time.