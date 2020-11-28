JaVale McGee got nominated for Grammy Award

JaVale McGee is already a three-time NBA champion. Now he may be adding Grammy Award winner to his illustrious professional resume.

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man announced over the weekend that he had been nominated for a Grammy. McGee is credited as a producer on Justin Bieber’s “Changes.” The project is in the running for Best Pop Vocal Album.

McGee, who was just acquired by the Cavs in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, contributed to the sixth track on Bieber’s album, which is entitled “Available.” He did so under his music name, Pierre. McGee also released a solo rap album in 2018.

NBA players have come out with some pretty bad music in recent years. Thus, McGee’s Grammy-worthy exploits are certainly a breath of fresh air.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0