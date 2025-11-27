Jaylen Brown drops an F-bomb on ESPN after win over Pistons

Wednesday’s win was apparently a very cathartic one for Jaylen Brown.

Brown and the Boston Celtics were victorious against the Detroit Pistons in NBA Cup play. They won by a final score of 117-114 at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

The Pistons had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds after Boston’s Jordan Walsh was called for a foul on a three-point attempt by Detroit’s Cade Cunningham. But Cunningham went on to miss the third and final free throw, helping seal the victory for the Celtics.

After the game, Brown, who finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, was interviewed on ESPN by Alyssa Lang. To begin the interview, Brown simply said, “Ball don’t lie. Ball don’t f–king lie.”

Jaylen Brown on Cade's missed game-tying free throw:



"Ball don't lie, ball don't f*ckin lie"

Indeed, the foul call on Walsh during Cunningham’s three was a debatable one. Though Walsh clearly fouled Cunningham, it appeared to be before Cunningham was in his upward shooting motion.

Take a look for yourself.

#Celtics escape with a lucky win the #NBACup Cade looked absolutely incredible but missed one free throw late to lose the game after the CORRECT shooting foul call

The missed free throw by Cunningham was part of an absolutely awful final 30-second stretch for the talented guard. Meanwhile, ESPN producers had to be happy that they apparently had Brown’s interview on a brief delay there and were able to deal with that F-bomb.