Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Jaylen Brown drops an F-bomb on ESPN after win over Pistons

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jaylen Brown giving an interview

Wednesday’s win was apparently a very cathartic one for Jaylen Brown.

Brown and the Boston Celtics were victorious against the Detroit Pistons in NBA Cup play. They won by a final score of 117-114 at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

The Pistons had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds after Boston’s Jordan Walsh was called for a foul on a three-point attempt by Detroit’s Cade Cunningham. But Cunningham went on to miss the third and final free throw, helping seal the victory for the Celtics.

After the game, Brown, who finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, was interviewed on ESPN by Alyssa Lang. To begin the interview, Brown simply said, “Ball don’t lie. Ball don’t f–king lie.”

Indeed, the foul call on Walsh during Cunningham’s three was a debatable one. Though Walsh clearly fouled Cunningham, it appeared to be before Cunningham was in his upward shooting motion.

Take a look for yourself.

The missed free throw by Cunningham was part of an absolutely awful final 30-second stretch for the talented guard. Meanwhile, ESPN producers had to be happy that they apparently had Brown’s interview on a brief delay there and were able to deal with that F-bomb.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App