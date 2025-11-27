Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Cade Cunningham had an absolutely horrible final 30 seconds vs. Celtics

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Cade Cunningham with a sad expression

Cade Cunningham did not quite stick the landing against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons saw their impressive 13-game win streak come to an end at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. They fell by a final score of 117-114 in an exciting NBA Cup showdown.

The Pistons star Cunningham had a phenomenal game overall, finishing with 42 points, eight rebounds, and five assists to lead the way for Detroit. But his final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter could not possibly have gotten much worse.

With the Pistons trailing 111-110, Cunningham brutally airballed a stepback 3 with under 25 seconds left. Detroit got another chance though thanks to an offensive rebound by Ausar Thompson followed by a timeout to rest.

Unfortunately though, Cunningham made another mess of it and proceeded to turn the ball over after trying to dribble behind his back. Check out the full sequence.

After the two teams then traded trips to the free throw line, the Celtics took a 115-112 lead. Cunningham and the Pistons got one last chance though when Cunningham was fouled on a three-point shot by Boston’s Jordan Walsh.

But after making the first two free throws, Cunningham bricked the third (potential game-tying) free throw, and the Celtics ultimately held on to win the game in regulation.

Cunningham and the Pistons still deserve a whole lot of flowers right now. Even with the loss, they are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference at 15-3 with Cunningham averaging a fantastic 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game overall. But that late meltdown against the Celtics on Wednesday was almost akin to the one that we saw by the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Cup play just last week.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App