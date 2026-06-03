Jaylen Brown is being linked to 1 surprising new team

Jaylen Brown might end up on a team that has been doing a lot of losing in recent years.

The New Orleans Pelicans have interest in acquiring the Boston Celtics star Brown via trade this offseason, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer revealed during a livestream on Tuesday. Fischer adds that there is “plenty of belief” that Brown could be an “alpha dog” on his own team.

Brown, the 29-year-old former Finals MVP, is coming off a career year with Boston. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, which earned him both All-Star and All-NBA Second Team honors.

But there have recently been rumors claiming that Brown is unhappy with the Celtics, who blew a 3-1 lead to lose in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers this postseason. As a result, Brown has already been linked to a few very interesting teams in trade chatter.

The Pelicans though are probably the furthest team from contention yet to be mentioned in connection with Brown. They just went 26-56 this season after going a miserable 21-61 the year before that.

New Orleans did recently tab a veteran figure to serve as their next full-time head coach. For better or for worse, the Pelicans still apparently believe in Zion Williamson as well , so the move for them might be to try to add a true No. 1 scorer in his prime like Brown in order to get back into at least the playoff race.