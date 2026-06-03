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Jaylen Brown is being linked to 1 surprising new team

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Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown might end up on a team that has been doing a lot of losing in recent years.

The New Orleans Pelicans have interest in acquiring the Boston Celtics star Brown via trade this offseason, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer revealed during a livestream on Tuesday. Fischer adds that there is “plenty of belief” that Brown could be an “alpha dog” on his own team.

Brown, the 29-year-old former Finals MVP, is coming off a career year with Boston. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, which earned him both All-Star and All-NBA Second Team honors.

But there have recently been rumors claiming that Brown is unhappy with the Celtics, who blew a 3-1 lead to lose in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers this postseason. As a result, Brown has already been linked to a few very interesting teams in trade chatter.

The Pelicans though are probably the furthest team from contention yet to be mentioned in connection with Brown. They just went 26-56 this season after going a miserable 21-61 the year before that.

New Orleans did recently tab a veteran figure to serve as their next full-time head coach. For better or for worse, the Pelicans still apparently believe in Zion Williamson as well, so the move for them might be to try to add a true No. 1 scorer in his prime like Brown in order to get back into at least the playoff race.

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