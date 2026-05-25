3 teams interested in trading for Jaylen Brown

There is no real evidence that the Boston Celtics are looking to trade Jaylen Brown , but they will have plenty of interest if they do listen to offers.

The Atlanta Hawks , Houston Rockets , and Portland Trail Blazers are all thought to have “legitimate trade interest” in Brown, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Stein notes that these teams could be worth watching if it becomes necessary for the Milwaukee Bucks to bring in a third team as part of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

The Celtics are seen as one of the teams Antetokounmpo would be seriously interested in playing for. In order to bring him in, they might need to deal Brown. By bringing in a third team, there would be a taker for Brown and the Bucks could potentially get a huge haul of draft picks in return.

Antetokounmpo is thought to be one of the few players the Celtics might actually break up their core to acquire. Brown has proven he can lead a playoff team, having averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game last season with Jayson Tatum injured for the majority of it.

Another team has popped up in trade rumors for Brown as well. He will likely be the source of speculation until Antetokounmpo is dealt, be it to the Celtics or elsewhere.