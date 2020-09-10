Jaylen Brown takes shot at Nick Nurse over key turnover play

Jaylen Brown took a shot at Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse over a key turnover play late in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum had the ball for Boston as the Eastern Conference semifinals playoff game was tied at 98 in the final minute. Tatum was driving and went to pass the ball into the corner, but he passed it out of bounds and turned it over.

Nurse was actually on the court and in a stance making it look like he was set up and waiting for a shot. The coach’s actions appeared to bait Tatum into turning the ball over.

Did Nick Nurse just bait Tatum into that pass lol pic.twitter.com/VPN5GdxqsG — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 10, 2020

The turnover gave the ball to Toronto, though they were unable to capitalize. The game went into overtime tied at 98, and Toronto eventually won 125-122 in double overtime.

After the game, Tatum downplayed Nurse’s role in the incident, but Brown did not.

Jayson Tatum downplays Nick Nurse on court on late turnover: "That was my fault. Can’t blame Nick Nurse. He’s not playing.” Jaylen Brown not as sure: "Grown men should be able to control themselves, especially the coaching staff." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) September 10, 2020

“I think there’s a lot of emotions. It’s very intense. … Grown men should be able to control themselves — especially coaching staffs,” Brown said, via Jay King.

Tatum may be taking the high road, but there is nothing wrong with what Brown said. Nurse committed a violation by being on the court for the play and it went uncalled. He was lucky to get away with it.

Brown wasn’t the only Celtics player irritated with Toronto after the game.