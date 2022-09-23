Report: Ime Udoka’s girlfriend Nia Long ‘blindsided’ by alleged affair

Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season over an alleged intimate relationship he had with a fellow Boston Celtics employee. That has left many wondering where the coach’s longtime relationship with actress Nia Long stands.

Udoka and Long have been dating for more than a decade. They have a 10-year-old son together named Kez. The two confirmed in 2015 that they were engaged. According to TMZ, Long and Kez moved to Boston just two weeks ago and the actress and Udoka were house hunting together. Udoka is said to have only broken the news of the affair to Long in the past few days, since he knew the information was going to go public. Long was “blindsided” when she found out.

Long released a statement to TMZ through her rep thanking people for their support during “this difficult time.”

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Udoka supposedly knew back in July that the Celtics were aware of his affair and were launching an investigation.

The Celtics announced on Thursday that Udoka has been suspended for one year after he committed multiple violations of team policies. No specifics were given, but reports have said the 45-year-old coach engaged in an improper intimate but consensual relationship with a fellow member of the organization. A more recent report claimed the woman accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her.

Long is well known for her role as “Lisa Wilkes” in the popular Will Smith sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” She also starred in the 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood” among other roles.