Jaylen Brown addresses video of his Bronny James comments

Jaylen Brown issued a response via X Tuesday to the video clip of him that went viral on Monday night.

A video clip of Brown watching an NBA Summer League game on Monday between his Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers’ summer teams showed the Celtics star apparently talking about Bronny James.

Brown appeared to say that he doesn’t think James is a pro. Brown’s girlfriend appeared to say that she thought Bronny was a G League player “for sure.”

Brown addressed the video with a post on X. Rather than issue a denial, he shared a statement that paid a compliment to Bronny’s father LeBron.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth,” Brown wrote.

Bronny is 19 while LeBron is 39 and has played 21 seasons in the NBA. He sure has had plenty of longevity.

Bronny has had a rough time in the summer league so far and has been ridiculed for missing all 15 of his three-point shot attempts. James was not a standout in his lone season in college, and many felt he was not ready for the NBA. But he entered the draft and was selected by the Lakers anyway.

There is one thing most people can agree on: Bronny has a long ways to go in his development.