Jayson Tatum joins elite Celtics company during postseason

Jayson Tatum is making his mark during the NBA playoffs. On Sunday, he joined an elite group of Boston Celtics playoff performers during the first half of Game 2.

Tatum became just the third Celtics player in history to score 500 points in a single postseason, in addition to having 100 rebounds and 100 assists.

Jayson Tatum became the 3rd player in Celtics history with 500 Pts, 100 Reb and 100 Ast in a single postseason, joining Paul Pierce and Larry Bird (3x). He also became the 2nd-youngest player to accomplish this, trailing only LeBron James in 2007. pic.twitter.com/pOHuJmTIIx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2022

He joins Hall of Famers Larry Bird — who did so three times — and Paul Pierce.

The 23-year-old also became the youngest player to accomplish the feat since LeBron James did so in 2007.

Entering Sunday’s game, Tatum had scored 498 points in 19 games, and had 125 rebounds and 119 assists. He scored his 500th point less than two minutes into the first quarter. Tatum was averaging 26.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists going into Game 2.

Tatum struggled in Boston’s 120-108 win in Game 1 on Thursday. He shot 3-of-17 from the field, and had just 12 points to go along with five rebounds and 13 assists. But Tatum made up for that poor performance with a great first half in Game 2.

The Celtics finished the half down 52-50, but Tatum scored 21 points and made five of seven 3-point attempts.