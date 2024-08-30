Jayson Tatum has perfect summary of his Olympics experience

Jayson Tatum had a great way of summarizing his much-discussed experience with Team USA during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Tatum fell out of the rotation for certain games and did not provide much scoring when he did play, prompting significant controversy over his usage. However, in a new interview with Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics star made it sound like he had no regrets about the experience.

“I wasn’t moping around. I didn’t have an attitude. I wasn’t angry at the world,” Tatum said. “I stayed ready and did what was asked of me and I won a gold medal, right?”

Tatum did admit that it was strange and challenging to handle both the role and the public reactions to it. He added that it was tough to get in a rhythm with his shot while being used so sparingly, but having been an Olympian before, he knew what he was getting into.

Tatum’s usage was one of the biggest stories surrounding Team USA, with some even suggesting coach Steve Kerr had it in for the Celtics standout. Tatum himself does not appear to feel that way, but he sounds content that he got the medal he came for. Whether he ever wants to do it again, however, remains to be seen.