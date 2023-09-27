Jayson Tatum trolled Kevin Hart with funny gift

The first episode of the show’s ninth season was released on Tuesday. Tatum had some fun and brought along a Boston Celtics jersey with the name “Deuce” and number 2 on the back. Tatum said it was a jersey worn by his 5-year-old son Deuce.

“This is my son’s jersey, but they told me it might fit,” Tatum said.

Hart put on the jersey, which made for a tight fit.

Hart is known for his small stature — he’s 5-foot-2 — but a 5-year-old’s jersey might be a little too small for him.

Not only was Tatum making a joke of Hart’s size, but he was also having fun with Hart, who is famously a Philadelphia 76ers fan. Hart wouldn’t wear a Celtics jersey by choice.