Report: Jazz interviewing ex-NBA champion for head coach position

The Utah Jazz are the only team in the NBA still searching for a new head coach, and another well-known former player has landed on their list of candidates.

Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell is among those interviewing for the Jazz head coach job, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Utah Jazz are interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for their open head coaching job, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Cassell was part of the 2008 champion Celtics, constructed by now-Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, and has been an assistant coach since 2009. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2022

Cassell was with the Celtics when Jazz CEO Danny Ainge was the president of basketball operations in Boston. The 52-year-old was part of the last Celtics team that won an NBA title in 2008.

Cassell played in the NBA from 1993-2008 and has been an assistant coach since he retired. He spent several seasons as a coach with the Washington Wizards before working for the Los Angeles Clippers. He then followed Doc Rivers from L.A. to the Philadelphia 76ers when Rivers was hired as the head coach there.

The Jazz also interviewed another well-known former NBA guard recently. They seem to be open to hiring a head coach with no previous NBA head coaching experience.

Cassell was viewed as a top candidate for an NBA head coaching job last offseason, so it seems like a matter of time before he lands one.