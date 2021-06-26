Sam Cassell is leading candidate for Wizards coach?

Now that Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups have earned new head coaching jobs, a third former NBA point guard could be joining their ranks as well.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said this week on “The Hoop Collective” that Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell is a leading candidate for the Washington Wizards job. Windhorst also mentions Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr as a top candidate.

The 51-year-old Cassell certainly has name recognition as a former NBA All-Star. He has also established himself as a strong assistant coach under Doc Rivers on both the Sixers and the LA Clippers. Cassell has history with the Wizards as well, having served as an assistant for them from 2009 to 2014. During those years, he overlapped with Washington star Bradley Beal.

The Wizards are looking for a new coach to replace Scott Brooks, who had coached them since 2016. Cassell has been drawing head coaching interest since at least last year, and his familiarity with Washington should definitely help too.

H/T RealGM