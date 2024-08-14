Jazz sign ex-NBA champion

The Utah Jazz have added a former NBA champion to their roster.

Veteran point guard Patty Mills on Wednesday signed a 1-year, $3.3 million deal with the Jazz, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Free agent guard Patty Mills has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Mills will reunite with coach Will Hardy for his 16th NBA season on a fully guaranteed deal. pic.twitter.com/n479XigF6s — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 14, 2024

Mills, who is entering his 16th NBA season, played for Jazz head coach Will Hardy when Hardy was an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs from 2015-2021. Mills spent the bulk of his NBA career with the Spurs, playing for the team from 2012-2021. He won a championship with San Antonio in 2014.

Mills last played for the Miami Heat. He signed with them back in March after he was waived by the Atlanta Hawks.

Though he is 36 and averaged just 4.0 points per game in time split between Atlanta and Miami last season, Mills is a career 38.6% three-point shooter. He won the NBA Sportsmanship Award in 2022 and is viewed as a strong veteran presence, which could be valuable for a young team like the Jazz.