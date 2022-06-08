Jazz star not expected to return to team?

The Utah Jazz will have a new head coach next season. They may have some big roster changes too.

There has been talk for years about possible friction between star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. While one online sportsbook favors Mitchell to return to the team next season, they do not favor Gobert to return.

MyBookie.ag listed odds on both where Mitchell and Gobert will play next season. Mitchell is favored to play for the Jazz. But Gobert is favored to play for the Toronto Raptors.

Here are the odds on where Gobert will play next season:

Toronto Raptors +100

Utah Jazz +150

Dallas Mavericks +250

Atlanta Hawks +300

New York Knicks +400

Brooklyn Nets +550

Golden State Warriors +600

Charlotte Hornets +1000

Los Angeles Lakers +2000

Reports have said for a while that the Raptors have interest in the 29-year-old center. However, the Jazz might not be so fond of the idea of trading Gobert.

Utah signed Gobert to a contract extension in Dec. 2020. He has four more seasons left under contract, including a player option in 2025-2026. He had made three straight All-Star teams and won Defensive Player of the Year four times during his career.

Even at his $41 million average annual salary, several teams should have interest in him if Utah dealt him.