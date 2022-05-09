Report: Eastern Conference team has interest in Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has only played for one team during his NBA career. But if his time with the Utah Jazz comes to an end, there is one team that would have interest in him.

Ian Begley published an interesting column for SNY on Saturday regarding the New York Knicks’ plans and how they could be affected by the Jazz.

One of the notes Begley included in his column was that if the Jazz make Gobert available, the Toronto Raptors would have interest in the center. That’s not the first time we have heard the Raptors would have interest in Gobert.

The question is whether the Jazz intend to keep Gobert. The team has made the playoffs six straight seasons but made a first-round exit for the third time in four seasons. That has prompted some speculation that the team could make some big changes. What also doesn’t help the situation is rumors of tension between Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

If forced to choose between the players, Utah would likely pick Mitchell, who is younger and a big-time scorer.