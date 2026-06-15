Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Report: Jazz star ‘at odds’ ahead of NBA free agency

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Walker Kessler points
Dec 8, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz have some questions to answer this offseason.

One of them is regarding the future of big man Walker Kessler. The 24-year-old is hitting restricted free agency, although reports surfaced on Monday that he is “at odds” with how the franchise has handled the contract situation.

On the other hand, Dan Woike of The Athletic reported that the Jazz would be prepared to match any offer sheet Kessler receives, so it’s an interesting situation in Utah.

“The expectation around the league is that the Utah Jazz will match any offer sheet Walker Kessler receives, and executives hold a similar view regarding Detroit and Jalen Duren,” Woike wrote on Monday.

Kessler was selected 22nd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, he played just five games this past season after he suffered a left shoulder labral tear.

The consensus in the league is that the Jazz will sign Kessler to a $25–$30 million per year deal, so it will be worth monitoring once free agency begins.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App