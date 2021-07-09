Jeff Van Gundy: Devin Booker plays like a ‘hoodlum’

Jeff Van Gundy complimented Devin Booker on his toughness Thursday with an interesting word choice.

Van Gundy was serving in his customary role as an analyst along with Mark Jackson and Mike Breen on the ABC telecast for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Late in the third quarter, Booker scored a basket, and his hustle and effort left the announcing team impressed.

“He’s a great scorer, but you guys love his toughness and his competitiveness,” Breen, the play-by-play announcer said.

“He’s got an edge to him,” Van Gundy said as a compliment to Booker. “He looks like a choir boy, but plays like a hoodlum!”

Van Gundy was making note of Booker’s innocent looks while contrasting it with his tough game and style.

Did Jeff Van Gundy really just say, “He (Booker) looks like a choir boy, but plays like a hoodlum”. Okay what does that mean? @ABCNetwork #NBAFinals2021 pic.twitter.com/dj3QwlQvjX — Jo. (@gotjojo_) July 9, 2021

Both Jackson and Breen laughed at the compliment.

Saying Booker plays like a hoodlum is not unlike the phrasing in today’s game of saying someone plays like a “dog.” In a basketball sense, both are ways of describing someone who plays with doggedness, determination, and toughness.

H/T Big Daddy