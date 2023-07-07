Jeff Van Gundy linked to coaching job in Eastern Conference

Jeff Van Gundy is in the lab plotting his next move.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported this week that there is “mutual interest” between Van Gundy and the Washington Wizards in an assistant coaching job. Mannix notes that Van Gundy is “actively exploring” a return to coaching and that the Wizards have room on the staff of third-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

The news comes amid Van Gundy’s ouster from ESPN, where he had worked as an NBA commentator since 2007. Van Gundy was one of over 20 on-air personalities laid off by the network in a sizable cost-cutting effort.

It remains to be seen if Van Gundy, a former NBA head coach with the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, would want to join a rebuilding Wizards team. Washington is fully committed to the roster teardown right now after trading away stars Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in separate deal. But if Van Gundy ultimately decides that the Wizards situation doesn’t float his boat, it appears he has at least one other NBA coaching option.