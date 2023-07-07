Jeopardy! contestant named her cat after Timberwolves player

We may have found the biggest Minnesota Timberwolves fan on the planet.

Anji Nyquist, a contestant on an episode of “Jeopardy!” that aired this week, revealed during the game show that she named her cat after a T-Wolves player. And we’re not talking Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns or even Rudy Gobert. Nyquist, a Minneapolis native, named her cat after Naz Reid.

Naming your cat after Naz Reid is goated @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/T4Hb6wN2hM — Wolves After Dark (@WolvesAfterDark) July 6, 2023

“I am a big Timberwolves fan,” Nyquist said. “We have season tickets. This season did not go the way we were hoping for, but I’m hopeful because we have Anthony Edwards, who is really good. And we have Naz Reid, whom I named my cat after. … She actually watches basketball with us. She loves it. She loves watching the ball go around the court.”

There are Timberwolves fans, and then there are Timberwolves fans who name a pet after Naz Reid. The latter are on another level.

Some have speculated that the T-Wolves could be preparing to trade one star player, but Reid signed a three-year extension with the team this offseason. He likely is not going anywhere, which is great news for Naz Reid the cat.