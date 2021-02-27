G League launches investigation into Jeremy Lin racism allegation

The G League will look into allegations made by Jeremy Lin about anti-Asian racism he’s experienced during games.

Lin, who plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors, said in a Facebook post Friday that he has been called “coronavirus” on the court, citing it as an example of racism he has experienced despite his success.

According to Shams Charania, the G League is taking the allegation seriously and will conduct an investigation.

The NBA G League is opening an investigation into guard Jeremy Lin’s statements that he has been called, “Coronavirus,” on the G League court, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lin is playing for Golden State’s affiliate, Santa Cruz. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2021

Lin has been open about being one of the few Asians in the NBA before, and has discussed the stereotypes that can come with that. Whether his story was intended to cause some reflection within the sport or not, it appears that it has at least opened the door for that.